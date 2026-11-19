Seven suspects have been arrested by the police in connection with the murder of a staff member of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), identified as Nze Oscar, during a power disconnection exercise at Ileje Quarters, Umunede, Ika North-East Local Government Area of Delta State.

A group of youths suspected to be cultists, armed with cutlasses, battle axes and daggers, invaded the building being disconnected on November 16, 2026, targeting the victim.

It was reported that the attackers fled the scene of the crime immediately after Oscar fell in a pool of blood.

Confirming the incident in a statement on Thursday, the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, said:

“Upon receipt of the report, detectives were mobilised to the scene, and the victim, who sustained multiple stab wounds, was rushed to the General Hospital, Umunede, where he was confirmed dead.

“Preliminary investigations led to the arrest of five suspects, namely Emmanuel Chinonso (30), Gift Francis (24), Jerry Nusi (20), Kelvin Ifeanyi (19) and Emmanuel Chinaza (24).

“In furtherance of the investigation, two additional suspects, Michael Moses (26) and Moses Egwuye (35), both suspected members of the Aiye Confraternity, were arrested on 18th November 2026, bringing the total number of suspects in custody to seven.

He said a manhunt to apprehend other suspects connected with the incident was ongoing.

The state Commissioner of Police, Samuel E. Erale, has condemned the killing and extended his condolences to the bereaved family and the management and staff of BEDC.

He expressed concern over the recurring attacks on BEDC personnel and sternly warned against attacks on persons discharging their lawful duties, emphasising that grievances must be addressed through lawful channels.

He assured the public that all persons found culpable would be diligently prosecuted, both in the interest of justice and as a deterrent to others.