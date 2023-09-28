Yobe State Police Command has announced the arrest of 35-year-old Mohammed Wada, a notorious gang leader of a syndicate that specialised in kidnapping innocent people for ransom.

This is in the continued efforts of the Command to get rid of bandits and criminal hoodlums in the State as the kidnapping syndicate was the mastermind of a series of kidnapping incidents in part of Damagum, Kolere, and Tarmuwa and Dapchi LGAs.

According to the Command PPRO, DSP Dungus Abdulkarim, on 25th, September 2023 at about 1700hrs, Detectives from the Crack Squad responded to a distress call that a gang of bandits were seen servicing Arms and Ammunition in preparation to attack unsuspecting innocent civilians.

He added that One Mohammed Wada, 35 years old of Kanda Village via Kolere, Fune LGA was arrested in possession of deadly weapons: a Pump Action Gun, Two fabricated pistols and some Ammunitions of 12 bore 2.75 in the course of a raid carried out along Kyari Ngaruhu forest in Kolere.

The Suspect confessed to having organised and perpetrated many kidnapping incidents in those areas where he cited two incidents of which N2.5m and N5ml were received as ransom from their Victims.

Investigations have commenced as efforts are emplaced to arrest other syndicate members of the gang.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Garba Ahmad, commended the efforts of the Command personnel for the successes recorded so far and urged them not to relent until no single bandit is left anywhere in the State.

He appealed for more support through availing of credible information about hideous where criminal elements hibernate.

