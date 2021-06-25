Police nab notorious bandits, gunrunners, rustlers, rapists in Katsina

Katsina Police Command has arrested notorious bandit, Ibrahim Abdullahi, aged 40 years who is also a gunrunner alongside his son and two others.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah who paraded the suspects before newsmen at the police headquarters in Katsina on Friday, said they were nabbed at Tsaskiya-Ummadau road in Safana LGA of the state.

According to him, on 21/06/2021 at about 13:20 hrs, a team of Police Mobile Personnel (PMF) on patrol in the area accosted the suspects bandits on two motorbikes.

He said in the course of investigation, the team recovered the sum of N3,445,000 suspected to be ransom money on transit for arms deal.

He maintained that, during the course of interrogation, the ring leader who confessed to be a gunrunner said they have taken six AK-47 rifles to one notorious bandit leader, Tukur Rabiu, alias NASHARME hibernating at Rijana forest along Kaduna-Abuja road and collected the said amount in return for the arms.

The suspect, he added also confessed to be gunrunning for one Abu Rade, a notorious bandit hibernating at Rugu/Dumburum forest of Katsina and Zamfara States respectively.

Similarly, the suspect revealed that, he is being paid the sum of one hundred thousand naira as commission for each arm supplied, adding that, he has supplied so many AK-47 rifles to different bandits camp in the country.

Isah said however investigation is ongoing.

In another development, a notorious bandit and cattle rustler, Ibrahim Iliya, aged 30 yrs of Sabon Garin Dan Ali village in Danmusa LGA of the state has been nabbed by the police.

In the course of investigation, the Police image maker said the suspect confessed to be among the syndicate of bandits that attacked the poultry farm of one, Alhaji Abubakar at Yantumaki village in Danmusa LGA and carted away 49 cows, 41 sheep and 13 goats valued over N5 million.

According to the suspect, he had participated in the crime alongside seventeen others presently at large.

Similarly, the command has arrested a suspected kidnapper and rapist, Sirajo Dauda, aged 30 yrs of Rijiyar Basai village in Danja LGA the state for drugging and abducting a housewife, one Jamila Auwal aged 18 yrs of Tandama village in Danja LGA.

However, the police spokesman said in the course of investigation, the suspect confessed to have abducted and locked up the victim for five months in a room and raped her daily.

Meanwhile, the Police have based on a tip off arrested four suspected informants and suppliers of necessities to bandits.

The suspects that include two male and two female are Murtala Yau, Mas’udu Dayyabu, Ziyadatu Sani and her daughter, Bilkisu Sani of Tsamiyar Jino village in Kankara LGA of the state.

SP Isah said in the course of investigation the suspects confessed to have committed the offence.

