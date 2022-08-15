Police nab kidnap kingpin in Benue

Achobo Samuel, the leader of a gang of kidnappers, specialising in the kidnap of women in Makurdi, Benue State has been arrested.

Parading the suspect at Police headquarters on Monday, the Command Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene said that the kingpin was arrested a few days after two other members were arrested.

The suspect was said to have escaped when men of operation Zenda stormed their hideouts in a house linked to the former Chief Judge of the state, late Justice Iorhemen Hwande.

“If you remember two members of his gang were apprehended in Makurdi in their hideouts last week and they confessed to the crime.

“Today the kingpin was arrested by men of operation Zenda, if you recall, the Commissioner of Police promised to arrest the kingpin, now he has been arrested and confessed to the crime,” the PPRO said.

The suspect told newsmen that women were easy to kidnap and regretted causing the demolition of the house linked to the former Chief Judge of Benue State, late Justice Iorhemen Hwande who he described as his uncle.

“He (late Chief Judge) was my uncle and I have been working with his son for the past six years as sales boy selling tiles.

“I started the kidnap business last year, we are three the other two have been arrested but I regret my action especially causing the demolition of my uncle’s house,” Samuel said.

It will be recalled that the state government demolished the four bedroom house with a boy’s quarter linked to the former Chief Judge in where the suspects live and carried out their nefarious activities.

The law of the state however stipulates that any house found to be a hideout for suspected kidnappers be demolished.

