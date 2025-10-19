Police nab drug baron in Delta

Operatives from the Orerokpe division of the Nigerian police in Delta State have arrested a suspected notorious drug baron, Onos Afokoghene, who is known for distributing large quantities of hard drugs in Warri and surrounding communities.

The 37-year-old was apprehended when the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Paul Oboware, led his patrol teams to a known hotspot in the Jeddo Community, acting on a tip-off. It was reported that the suspect and others were engaged in the sale and consumption of illicit substances.

According to a statement from the state police public relations officer, SP Bright Edafe, the suspects attempted to flee upon noticing the operatives’ approach. However, the team quickly closed in and arrested Onos Afokoghene after a brief pursuit.

The statement added that “a thorough search of the scene led to a startling discovery of illicit substances and paraphernalia used in large-scale drug sales.

“Exhibits recovered include the following: 3kg of Canadian Loud, 10kg of Indian Hemp, 24 litres of soaked weed suspected to be Indian Hemp in dry gin (locally known as “monkey tail”), Several sachets of Tramadol of various milligrams, and two (2) POS machines suspected of being used for drug sales.

“The suspect is currently in custody while investigations continue to uncover his network of distributors and buyers”.

In another show of vigilance and tactical precision, according to the statement, operatives of the ‘C’ division Asaba, led by CSP Ogbe Emmanuel, has intercepted 400 live cartridges carefully concealed within a bus that was heading to Edo State.

“On 16th October 2025, at about 1200hrs, while conducting routine surveillance and stop-and-search operations at the Head Bridge, Asaba, the operatives flagged down a Toyota Hiace Hummer Bus with registration number NGK 16 XB, driven by one Ozoemenam Sylvanus.

“The driver, appearing uneasy during questioning, drew the suspicion of the officers who proceeded to conduct a thorough search of the vehicle.

“Their instinct paid off; four hundred (400) live cartridges were discovered carefully concealed within the bus.

“The suspect initially lied that it was padlocks but was left speechless when the parcel was open and the true content was seen.”

“The suspect was immediately arrested, and both he and the exhibit recovered while investigation to unravel the source, and criminal network behind the illegal arms movement is ongoing”, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Abaniwonda Olufemi has reiterated that the safety and security of residents remain a top priority of the command.

He therefore called on residents to continue partnering with the Police by providing timely and credible information that will assist in detecting, preventing, and combating crime in all its forms.

