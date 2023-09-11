Rivers Police command has confirmed the arrest of six suspects over the brutal murder of Bako Angbashim, the Ahoada Divisional Police Officer, DPO, by some cult gang members on Friday.

According to the State Commissioner of Police CP Nwonyi Emeka Polycarp, the suspects were arrested during an operation by the Police Commissioner, his management team and tactical units on Saturday in the Odumude community where the DPO was murdered with a view to recovering the deceased’s remains.

Also, a locally manufactured pistol and various charms were recovered during the operation.

These suspects and the confiscated items are currently under police custody and are undergoing interrogation at the State CID, Port Harcourt.

The arrest of the suspects is coming on the heels the marching order from the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminialayi Fubara to security agencies in the state to fish out the all culprits responsible for the murder of DPO Bako Angbashim.

Gov. Fubara gave the charge to the security agencies during an emergency Security Council meeting he convened in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

The manhunt for the killers has caused panic and caused residents of the community to flee the area.

The Police Commissioner has also deployed SP Zuokumor Richard as the new DPO for the Ahoada Division, while a massive hunt for the other cult gang members who took part in the murder of Angbashim is on.

The area has also been fortified by half a unit of men from Mopol 48, a one-third unit from Mopol 19, 56, and tactical teams.

The CP said that the personnel have been tasked with a thorough search of the area, apprehending the culprits responsible for the DPO’s demise, recovery of the body, and location of any operational weapons used.

The force also said the operation will continue, while investigation is ongoing.





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE