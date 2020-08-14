Police nab 5 suspected kidnappers in Kogi

FIVE suspected kidnappers terrorizing Kogi State and its environs have been arrested by the State police command.

They were arrested by the police operatives attached to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) when they were sighted in a place negotiating on how to purchase arms and ammunition in preparation for a kidnapping operation.

The Kogi Police Command Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP William Ovye Aya confirmed this in a statement in Lokoja on Thursday.

The five suspects arrested are Idris Haruna, Adamu Abdullahi Yaro, Abdullahi Mohammed Yuguda, Ali Garba and Mohammed Idris.

According to him, the arrest of the suspects was sequel to the crime prevention strategies and control adopted by the Command under the leadership of Ede Ayuba Ekpeji, Commissioner of Police in the state to rid the state of crimes and criminalities.

“To this end, the Commissioner of Police, Ede Ayuba Ekpeji, assures members of the public that Kogi State Police Command, in synergy with other security agencies, is determined to provide adequate security for all,” Aya said.

All the suspects according to the PPRO will be charged to court at the conclusion of investigations.

It could be recalled that the command some weeks ago also paraded 28 suspects for crime ranging from kidnapping, armed robbery, cattle rustling, culpable homicide, and illegal possession of firearms.

