Police nab 3 men who allegedly abduct, rape 24-year-old lady under pretext of securing job for her

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested a three-man syndicate who allegedly abducted a 24-year-old lady (name withheld), under Pretext of securing a job for her.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Haruna Mohammed, who disclosed this in a press release in Awka, said the suspects allegedly raped the victim repeatedly while in captivity despite collecting N400,000 Ransom from her relatives.

According to Mohammed; On the 19/9/2020 at about 2:00 pm, police operatives attached to the Command Special Anti Robbery Squad(SARS) arrested the following syndicate in Awkuzu, Oyi Local Government Area of the State, Ekwugha Innocent Chinazo ‘m’ aged 25years of Mgbguzo Awkuzu, Chidiebere Ogoegbunam ‘m’ aged 24years of Egbu Awkuzu and David Nnaemeka ‘m’ aged 19years of same address.

He explains that the suspects had on the 13/9/2020 lured a 24 years old lady residing at ST Micheal hostel Temp side Awka under the pretext of securing for her a beauty makeup job, picked her up at Ukpo junction along Enugu- Onitsha Expressway and took her to an isolated building at Awkuzu where they allegedly raped the victim repeatedly while in captivity for two days despite collecting a ransom of four hundred thousand Naira(#400,000) from her relatives.

Meanwhile, the suspects have voluntarily confessed to the crime and the victim was taken to the hospital for medical examination. An investigation is still ongoing after which suspects would be brought to book.

Consequently, the command enjoined the public to be wary of this new trend of crime and report suspicious persons through the police emergency number 07039194332 or the nearest police station for a prompt response.

