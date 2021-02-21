Police nab 28-year-old suspected ritualist for culpable homicide

A 28-year-old suspected ritualist, Rufa’i Yunusa of Rumbu village in Ningi LGA of Bauchi State has been arrested by the State Police Command for allegedly killing four little children between the ages of 2-4 years for ritual purposes.

The Police stated that the suspect was arrested on Wednesday, 17th February, 2021 arrested in the village following a tip off by members of village who reported his criminal activities to the Police.

The Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili stated that His arrest followed a complaint lodged at the Ganjuwa Division of the State Command on the same day at about 1630hrs by one Isyaku Ahmed of Unguwan Yamma, Kafin Madaki.

He said that it was reported that on Tuesday 16th February, 2021, at about 1230hrs, that he took his daughter, one Maimuna Isyaku to a native doctor (Rufa’i Yunusa) for traditional treatment where the said Rufa’i told him that his daughter (Maimuna) is suffering from a spiritual ailment and assured him that his daughter will be cured.

He then solicited for, and got the sum of N10,000 from the father, after which he took the little girl into the forest purportedly for a spiritual healing session only to return after a while to inform the girl’s father that the little girl had mysteriously disappeared during the healing process.

Ahmed Wakili added that On receipt of the report, the Ganjuwa Divisional Patrol team swung into action, combed the entire forest and found the slaughtered body of the said Maimuna which was immediately rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead by a Medical Doctor.

The suspected ritualist, (Rufa’i Yunusa) has since been arrested in connection to the crime and during interrogation voluntarily confessed to have slaughtered the said Maimuna.

According to the PPRO, the suspect further revealed that she was not his only victim claiming to usually carry out the act with parental consent by tacitly informing them that the children may not return during healing sessions.

At the point of his arrest, knife and 26 pairs of children clothing were recovered as exhibits during the operation while investigations are on-going after which the suspects will be charged to court for prosecution/possible conviction.

On the backdrop of this development, the Command used this medium to caution parents to be wary of whom they usually take their children to for any form of healing and should not allow desperation but objectivity be their guide in seeking remedy for their sick children, there abound many wolves in sheep’s clothing.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE