Police mourns death of Ex- IGP Tafa Balogun

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba, on behalf of the Force Management team, and Officers of the Nigeria Police Force, on Friday, mourned the demise of the 11th Indigenous Inspector-General of Police, (IGP) Mustafa Adebayo Balogun, which occurred on Thursday at a private Hospital in Lagos after a brief illness.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

According to the statement, “IGP Mustapha Adebayo Balogun, NPM, fwc, who hails from Ila-Orangun in Osun State, was Inspector-General of the Nigeria Police Force between March 2002 to January 2005 and achieved major operational milestones including facilitating the establishment of the Police Mobile Force Training College, Ila-Orangun, Osun State.

” A graduate of the University of Lagos and the University of Ibadan where he studied Political Science and Law respectively,

“The former IGP served in various administrative, operational, and investigative positions all around the country.

Late IGP Tafa, as he was fondly called, was a fellow of the National War College, as it was then called but now National Defence College, Abuja.

He equally held many Master’s Degrees, cutting across many academic and professional fields.

The late IGP will be laid to rest in his country home at Ila-Orangun, Osun State on Saturday 6th August 2022, according to Islamic rites.

The Inspector-General of Police condoled with the immediate family, relatives, fellow coursemates, and friends of the late IGP and prayed for the repose of his soul.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘39.6 percent of unmarried university students use sexual performance-enhancing drugs’

EXPERTS say that the use of sexual performance-enhancing drugs is an emerging public health issue that requires a university-wide health advocacy campaign to stop among unmarried students in Nigerian universities…Police mourns death

Tips on building a happy and healthy relationship

Building a happy relationship entails setting certain relationship goals. These goals revitalise your relationship and also help you spice things up. You might be surprised that these little efforts can go a long way in helping you build a better and outstanding relationship…Police mourns death