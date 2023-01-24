Police launches investigation into killing, abduction of 12 persons in Edo

The Edo State Police Command on Tuesday said it has launched a full-scale investigation into the abduction of 12 persons including school children and the killing of three others by suspected kidnappers in Agor Emokpae Community, Ovia North East Local Government Area of the state.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, made the disclosure in a telephone conversation with newsmen in Benin City.

Lamenting the adoption of her children, Mrs Gift Omoruyi, said her two children were among the kidnapped victims.

“My two children were coming from school when they were kidnapped. The boy is 13 while the girl, is 15”, she said.

Recall that residents of Agor Emokpae Community had last week Wednesday protested the killing of three persons and the abduction of 12 other persons in the community by suspected kidnappers

Addressing newsmen at the Edo State Government House during the peaceful protest, leader of the group who simply identified himself as Commander Egua, said the incident happened on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 afternoon.

He said the bus conveying their children who were coming back from school and other market women were accosted by suspected kidnappers and allegedly taken into the forest.

Egua said the abductors who appeared from the bush have killed three of their victims already while others are still being held captive.

