Police launch safe school protection squad in Lagos

The Police on Monday launched the safe school protection squad as parts of the activities to protect schools in Lagos State .

The save school initiative is an idea of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun to protect schools across the country.

The IGP, who was represented at the launch by the AIG in charge of Zone 2 ,Lagos, Adegoke Fayoade, emphasised that the safe schools initiative is driven by the IGP’s commitment to fostering a culture of safety for students, teachers, staff, and host communities, integrating them into the security architecture of schools.

The event with the theme ‘Strengthening Security Resilience and Integration of Host Communities in the Protection of Education’, underscores a renewed commitment to safeguarding educational institutions across the country.

He highlighted the global threat to education, citing data from the Global Coalition to Protect Education from Attack (GCPEA), which recorded over 5,000 attacks on schools, students, and educators worldwide between 2020 and 2022, affecting more than 22,000 individuals.

The police boss said These acts are not isolated; they reflect a rising global trend where learning environments are being weaponised and turned into theatres of fear,” he stated, stressing that school insecurity is a direct threat to global peace and human capital development.

He asserted the imperative for educational authorities and community leaders to collaborate closely with the police and other security agencies to fortify schools against potential threats.

As part of the initiative, training programs will be instituted for educators, administrators, and security personnel to recognise and respond to threats.

The safe school protection squad also plans to leverage modern technology, intelligence-led policing, perimeter fencing, CCTV cameras, and surveillance drones.

The Commissioner of Police in charge of the Schools Protection Squad (SPS), CP Abayomi Shogunle, elaborated on the comprehensive, whole-of-society approach adopted for the initiative.

He revealed that full implementation began in 2023 with the establishment of the first Safe School Response Coordination Centre, which is now being replicated across states and local governments for rapid response and information sharing.

He said, “I am delighted to inform this gathering that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) now has a 24/7 functioning emergency centre dedicated to responding to schools emergency situations across the country.

“Today’s event aligns with the National Plan on Financing Safe Schools in Nigeria, a national investment response aimed at protecting schools, learners, teachers, and non-teaching staff from attacks nationwide.”

