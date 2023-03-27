Igbonaka Chukwu

The Enugu police Command has launched a manhunt on the armed hoodlums that attacked and killed two of its men on Sunday in Enugu, even as the SUG vehicle used by the criminal gang has been recovered

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this in a statement issued Sunday night in Enugu.

Confirming the ugly incident he said “police Operatives serving in Uwani Police Division of Enugu State Command, while on routine stop and search duty at Osadebe Street, along Campus Gate Road, by Kenyatta Market Enugu, were today, 26/03/2023 at about 11.30 am, attacked by armed hoodlums in their numbers.

According to him, the hoodlums “operating in SUVs, suddenly opened fire on the policemen.

” Many of the hoodlums escaped with varying degrees of fatal gunshot injuries in the ensuing gun duel, while two of the Operatives, who sustained severe gunshot injuries, were moved to the hospital, where they were confirmed dead and their corpses deposited in the mortuary for preservation.

“Consequently, a manhunt of the assailants, which was immediately launched, resulted in the miscreants abandoning the black-colored Mercedes Benz ML 350 4Matic Jeep they used for the operation along Enugu/Port-Harcourt Road, Enugu.

“The vehicle, riddled with gunshots and blood stains, has been recovered” Ndukwe added.

“The recovery of the vehicle and the signs thereof corroborates preliminary investigation, which suggests that at least two of the hoodlums were neutralised.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Ammani, has ordered Tactical/Operational Operatives of the Command to sustain the ongoing manhunt operation, warning that anything short of fishing out and bringing the assailants to book, to assuage the unfortunate loss of the two Operatives, will not be accepted.

“The CP, therefore, urges citizens of the State and the general public to assist the Command with useful information that will aid the speedy arrest of the suspects, while calling on them and owners of medical facilities in particular, to report any person or persons, dead or alive, sighted with gunshots injuries to the police.”

