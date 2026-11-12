Police launch forest clearance operation along Kano-Bauchi border

Kano State Police Command has conducted a large-scale clearance operation in Dajin Gwamna and Gomo Forest, extending towards Falgore Forest along the border with Bauchi State, as part of efforts to flush out criminal elements and strengthen security ahead of the ember months.

The operation, conducted on Saturday, November 7, 2026, was aimed at identifying and dismantling criminal hideouts, securing forest corridors, and protecting residents, farmers, traders, and travellers plying the Kano-Bauchi axis.

The statement was issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, a copy of which was made available to the press in Kano.

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The Command said the exercise formed part of its proactive security strategy to prevent criminal activities, particularly during the last quarter of the year, which is usually associated with increased commercial activities, vehicular movements, and festivities.

The Commissioner of Police, Kano State, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, who personally supervised the operation, assured residents that the Command would sustain the clearance exercises until criminal hideouts within and around the state were completely eliminated.

He said the operation was part of efforts to guarantee safer ember months for residents and ensure that communities across the state remained protected.

The police commissioner also disclosed that the sustained security operations were aimed at creating a peaceful atmosphere ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He assured that the Command would continue to work diligently to provide a secure environment before, during and after the elections.

The Command commended residents of neighbouring forest communities for their support, cooperation and understanding throughout the operation.

It particularly appreciated the people of Marmara Village in Sumaila Local Government Area for their hospitality and partnership, which it said contributed to the success of the exercise.

According to the police, the villagers welcomed the officers as they passed through the community, provided them with food and drinks, and offered prayers in recognition of their sacrifices in protecting the country.

The Commissioner of Police urged members of the public to continue supporting security agencies by providing timely and credible information about suspicious persons and movements.

Residents were advised to report such activities to the nearest police station or contact the Command through its emergency lines:

The statement was issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police.