The Kwara State Police command has given an account of how a medical doctor, Dr Ayodele Joseph, was caught after allegedly sedating and raping a female patient who came to his hospital for treatment.

Dr Ayodele had earlier been arrested and arraigned on charges of gross indecency and rape. However, he was later paraded among other suspected criminals on Friday.

The Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Paul Odama, revealed that Dr Ayodele was initially arraigned in court to avoid running afoul of the law on detention.

According to Odama, the suspect was previously arraigned over alleged unprofessional conduct that resulted in the death of one Nneka Akanike in his hospital.

He further stated that the victim of the alleged rape incident had recorded the surgery with her phone, which she had placed in a strategic position before the sedation.

The patient later woke up to find herself naked and discovered that Dr Ayodele had had unlawful sexual intercourse with her while she was still under sedation.

“Investigation led to the recovery of the video recording of the sexual activity on the victim which was also corroborated by the medical examinations conducted on her,” Odama added.

