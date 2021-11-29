Police kill two suspected gunmen who killed mourners in Benue

Police in Benue State have killed two suspected gunmen at Tse Nom in Ukum local government area of Benue State.

The deceased were said to be part of gunmen who invaded Imande Abul village in Logo local government area of the state a few days ago and killed four mourners at a wake of an elderly woman while five others were injured.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer in Benue State, DSP Catherine Anene, a team of police detectives on Sunday stormed the hideout of the criminals at Tse Nom in Ukum local government area of the state.

Anene said: “On sighting the police, the hoodlums engaged them (police) in an intense gun duel but were overpowered by the police.

“Three suspects were arrested with gun injuries and were rushed to General Hospital Ugba for treatment. Two of the suspects have been confirmed dead by a doctor while one is responding positively to treatment.

“Corpses of the disease suspects have been deposited at the hospital morgue.”

The PPRO added that one AK-47 rifle loaded with five rounds of live ammunition, one locally-made G3 rifle loaded with four rounds of live ammunition, assorted charms, a knife and one motorcycle were recovered from the suspects.

The command spokesperson assured the people of the state of its commitment to rid the state of criminals.

