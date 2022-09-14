Police kill three neutralised kidnappers, rescue 13-month-old baby in Edo

Latest News
By 'Suyi Ayodele - Benin
Police kill three neutralised kidnappers, Police arrest for selling baby, Man stabs policewoman to death in Edo, Suspected herdsmen kidnap Edo APC chieftain, Edo Police confirm two dead in renewed cult clash, Altar boy to slain Catholic priest on danger list in Edo as angry villagers lynch herdsman, Reverend father kidnapped at home , marginalisation of Owan Akoko Edo , Police arrest two men for defiling 13-year-old schoolgirl in Edo, Edo police debunk news , 2023: Auchi people kick against marginalization, Edo elders defend status as autonomous community, Death toll in Auchi, Gunmen kill policeman, campaign against use of chemicals, Oredo LGA arrests illegal revenue collector, Army, police wade into farmers, herders clash in Edo, Ijaw youths stop pipeline project over exclusion, FG inaugurates capacity warehouse, Gunmen abduct DPO in Edo, attempted jailbreak in Edo, Police shoot protesting Niger Delta student in Edo, Edo doesn't owe , Edo farmers seek FG's intervention, Edo schools resume Monday, Five suspected kidnappers burnt, Edo govt arrests four, Community blocks Benin-Ekpoma-Auchi road, Cab driver cries for justice , Five kidnapped passengers regain freedom, Two suspected kidnappers arrested, Wife edo, edo vigilantes, edo immigration PRO kidnapped, Unidentified vigilante kills shopowner, customer in Benin, Police arrest suspected, Edo community protests, Edo begins fresh registration, Police kill suspected

The Edo State Police Command, on Wednesday, announced that its personnel neutralised three suspected kidnappers out of a six-man kidnapping gang, who abducted a 13-month-old baby in Achigbor Community along the Benin-Auchi road in Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of the state.

A statement endorsed by the Command’s deputy Spokesperson, Jennifer Iwegbu, hinted that the police got a tip-off from the mother of the baby before going after the kidnappers.

The text of the statement reads: “In its continuous bid to tackle kidnapping, the Edo State Police Command has neutralised three kidnappers.

“A distraught resident, Elizabeth Ojo (42 years) of Achigbor Community along Benin-Auchi Road, in Uhunmwonde LGA of Edo State at about 19:30hrs on 13/09/2022 raised an alarm that kidnappers came to her compound on in Achigbor Community along Benin-Auchi road in Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of the state.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“The Police operatives working along that axis immediately mobilized and moved to the scene, where they came to an empty compound that had been vandalized. On enquiry, Ojo said some hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers vandalized her property and took her 13-month-old baby into the bush.

“The operatives immediately moved into the bush for possible rescue of the baby. The kidnappers on sighting the police threw the baby into the bush and opened fire on them. In the firefight with the Police operatives, three of the six kidnappers succumbed to our superior firepower. The other three are still on the run while bush combing of that area is still ongoing.

“The baby was rescued unhurt and handed over to the mother, while one cut-to-size double barrel gun, one cutlass and one battle axe were recovered at the scene.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Abutu Yaro, commend the operatives for their timely intervention and urged the good people of Edo State to be more security conscious and vigilant even as the year is coming to a close,” the statement added.

Amid Internal Crisis, Iyorchia Ayu Goes To Europe For Two Weeks


Police kill three neutralised kidnappers, rescue 13-month-old baby in Edo

EDITORIAL: The Collapse Of Two Million SMEs

Police kill three neutralised kidnappers, rescue 13-month-old baby in Edo

You might also like
Latest News

Police arrest two in Edo, bust illegal petroleum refinery operation, recover trucks

Latest News

Edo premieres film to advocate fight against gender-based violence

Latest News

Five missing as Edo police rescue 34 kidnapped football players, fans

Latest News

Police boss commends Obaseki on installation of CCTV

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More