Police kill three neutralised kidnappers, rescue 13-month-old baby in Edo

The Edo State Police Command, on Wednesday, announced that its personnel neutralised three suspected kidnappers out of a six-man kidnapping gang, who abducted a 13-month-old baby in Achigbor Community along the Benin-Auchi road in Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of the state.

A statement endorsed by the Command’s deputy Spokesperson, Jennifer Iwegbu, hinted that the police got a tip-off from the mother of the baby before going after the kidnappers.

The text of the statement reads: “In its continuous bid to tackle kidnapping, the Edo State Police Command has neutralised three kidnappers.

“A distraught resident, Elizabeth Ojo (42 years) of Achigbor Community along Benin-Auchi Road, in Uhunmwonde LGA of Edo State at about 19:30hrs on 13/09/2022 raised an alarm that kidnappers came to her compound on in Achigbor Community along Benin-Auchi road in Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of the state.

“The Police operatives working along that axis immediately mobilized and moved to the scene, where they came to an empty compound that had been vandalized. On enquiry, Ojo said some hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers vandalized her property and took her 13-month-old baby into the bush.

“The operatives immediately moved into the bush for possible rescue of the baby. The kidnappers on sighting the police threw the baby into the bush and opened fire on them. In the firefight with the Police operatives, three of the six kidnappers succumbed to our superior firepower. The other three are still on the run while bush combing of that area is still ongoing.

“The baby was rescued unhurt and handed over to the mother, while one cut-to-size double barrel gun, one cutlass and one battle axe were recovered at the scene.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Abutu Yaro, commend the operatives for their timely intervention and urged the good people of Edo State to be more security conscious and vigilant even as the year is coming to a close,” the statement added.

