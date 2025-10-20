Police kill suspected killer of Benue hunters’ commander, wife

Policemen in Benue State have shot dead the suspected killer of the Benue Hunters’ Commander and his wife.

In a statement issued by the Command’s spokesperson, Udeme Edet, and made available to newsmen on Sunday night, she said, “The deceased was suspected to have been involved in the assassination of the Hunters’ Commander, Mr Aondoakaa Yayol, and his wife, Mrs Kashimana Yayol, in Wannune, headquarters of Tarka Local Government Area of the state, on June 20, 2025, and February 11, 2023, respectively.”

Edet said that the suspected assassin and armed robber, who had been on the Command’s wanted list, was killed on Saturday at the time he was planning another attack.

According to the statement, the suspect sneaked into Makurdi but was intercepted by a team of policemen acting on an intelligence report.

The statement read partly: “However, on 18 October 2025, credible intelligence revealed that the suspect had clandestinely returned to Makurdi with plans to carry out further attacks.

“Acting swiftly on this information, a team of detectives was deployed to apprehend him around George Akume Way, Makurdi. Upon sighting the operatives, the suspect opened fire on them. The police responded appropriately and succeeded in subduing and arresting him.

“During the encounter, the suspect sustained gunshot injuries and was immediately taken to the Benue State University Teaching Hospital for treatment, where he was later confirmed dead. His corpse has since been deposited at the hospital morgue.”

Edet said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ifeanyi Emenari, advised residents to desist from criminal activities and to promptly report any suspicious persons or movements to the nearest police station or any other security agency within their vicinity.

She further assured the Command’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all residents of the state.

