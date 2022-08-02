Police kill suspected IPOB member in Delta

By Alphonsus Agborh - Asaba
A suspected member of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB),  has been shot dead during a gun battle with the police in Illah, Oshimili North Local Government Area of  Delta state.

According to the state Commissioner of Police, Ari Mohammed Ali, the agitator met his waterloo when the gang, apparently trying to enforce the sit-at-home order attacked a police patrol team on Monday.

Ali said his men gallantly repelled the attack leading to the death of one while others escaped into the bush with bullet wounds.

He also disclosed that one AK-47, suspected to have been stolen by the group that killed three policemen two Sundays ago in Okpanam was recovered.

“Men of Illah Division were on stop-and-search duty when the gunmen struck, but luck ran against them as our men repelled them after a fierce gun battle. Our men were able to chase them away, and brought down one of them, who was the leader of the syndicate.

“We identified the dead IPOB member by the charms he wore around his waist as it is their usual mode of operations.

“The dead body has charms tied on his waist, which is a symbol of suspected IPOB members.

“We know their trademark and modus operandi. Anywhere they operate, they wear masks and, of course, these ones wore masks when they came out of the bush to attack our men,” he added.

Meanwhile, the police have been commended for repelling the attack.
Mr Olisa Ifeajika, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, gave the commendation during a solidarity visit to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Illah Division, Mr Bolarinwa Alabi, and particularly lauded the DPO and his men in the division for foiling the attack.
Ifeajika told newsmen, after a meeting with the DPO at Illah, that policemen in the community demonstrated bravery by confronting the gunmen and neutralising one of them while the others escaped with bullet wounds.
According to him, the officers of the division displayed the true spirit of policing, praying that such an attitude should live on among policemen in all formations.
The governor’s spokesman who was in company with Mr Frank Esenwa, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Oshimili North State Constituency in the 2023 elections, said as indigenes of the community, their visit was to commend and encourage the police in Illah for their victory over the gunmen who stormed the community at dawn.
On his part, Esenwa said that he was pleased to hear that the police were able to neutralise one of the gunmen while others escaped with bullet wounds.

