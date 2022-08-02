According to the state Commissioner of Police, Ari Mohammed Ali, the agitator met his waterloo when the gang, apparently trying to enforce the sit-at-home order attacked a police patrol team on Monday.
Ali said his men gallantly repelled the attack leading to the death of one while others escaped into the bush with bullet wounds.
“Men of Illah Division were on stop-and-search duty when the gunmen struck, but luck ran against them as our men repelled them after a fierce gun battle. Our men were able to chase them away, and brought down one of them, who was the leader of the syndicate.
“We identified the dead IPOB member by the charms he wore around his waist as it is their usual mode of operations.
“The dead body has charms tied on his waist, which is a symbol of suspected IPOB members.
“We know their trademark and modus operandi. Anywhere they operate, they wear masks and, of course, these ones wore masks when they came out of the bush to attack our men,” he added.
ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
- ‘39.6 percent of unmarried university students use sexual performance-enhancing drugs’
- Tips on building a happy and healthy relationship
- Safety precautions to observe at the airport
- Safety tips to observe when boarding a ride from a ride-hailing app
- Secure your social media accounts from hackers with these tips
- Things to look out for before starting a business
- Striking a balance between your 9-5 job and your side hustle
- Little or no work experience? Here’s what you can do
- Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira
- Police kill suspected IPOB member in Delta