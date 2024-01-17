Policemen killed one local bandit who invaded Tse Gaagum village in the Ukemberegya council ward of Logo Local Government Area, Benue State, on Wednesday.

According to a source in the community, the policemen, responding to a distress call from residents, successfully repelled the bandits.

The bandits reportedly stormed the quiet village around 4 am on Wednesday, carting away motorcycles and valuables.

The source, who preferred not to be mentioned, stated that the villagers promptly made a distress call to security operatives, who responded promptly and gave the bandits a hot chase.

The anonymous source said, “The bandits stormed the village at about 4:00 am on Wednesday, forcefully taking away motorcycles and valuables. Luckily, a resident of the village called the police, who raced to the area, succeeded in chasing them, and in the process, killed one of them, recovering a Bajaj motorcycle.

Efforts to contact the Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, were unsuccessful, as she did not answer her phone.

Meanwhile, the Special Adviser to the governor on Security and Internal Affairs, Joseph Har, confirmed the report and commended the security operatives for their prompt response to the distress call.

Har said, “I received information that security personnel in Logo, who received a distress call from residents of Tse Gaagum village early this morning (Wednesday), shot and killed one of the bandits who attacked the community. They succeeded in recovering a Bajaj motorcycle belonging to one of the villagers.”