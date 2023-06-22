The Joint Security Team in Kogi State has gunned down a notorious criminal, Kabir Bala, who was responsible for the killing of Mrs Salome Abu, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Woman Leader in Ofu Local Government Area in her residence in November 2015 in Ochadamu.

Kogi State Commissioner of Police, CP Akeem Yusuf, disclosed this on Thursday at the state Police headquarters in Lokoja while addressing newsmen.

He stated, “It would be recalled that in October 2018, the Kogi State Government granted a pardon in the prerogative of mercy as part of rehabilitation to a notorious gang leader named Kabir Bala, also known as ‘Okwo,’ in Ejule, Ofu LGA.

“However, the said Kabir Bala remained an unrepentant criminal with numerous atrocities attributed to him, which include dealing in illegal arms, kidnappings, and killings in the state.

“Several cases have been linked to him, such as the burning alive of Mrs Salome Abu, a PDP Woman Leader in Olu LGA in her residence on 11th November 2015 in Ochadamu, the killing of two Gala youths, Umoru Abeh and Unerwu Sule, on 20th April 2022 at Ejule.

“He also killed five Fulani herders named Ibrahim, Haruna, and Shuaibu Wang on Alloma Road, Ofu Local Government Area in April 2022, and Muhammed and Dauda on 3rd March 2023.

“Other crimes committed by Kabir Bala and his gang include an attack on troops of the Nigerian Navy and dispossessing them of four rifles at Alloma village on 4th March 2022. Although the firearms were later returned to the Navy following the high-powered intervention.

“Furthermore, he attacked Elisha Aya, a pastor and founder of Kingdom Faith Assembly, Ejule, on 18th March 2022, who later paid 1 million naira as levy for establishing a church. He also invaded the Egane Fulani settlement, burning 213 huts and rustling 122 cows on 25th December 2022, as well as assaulting the Lord’s Chosen Church in Ejule on 29th January 2023, during which a worshipper named Joy Abuh sustained a gunshot injury on her left hand.

“The Commissioner stated that Kabir Bala was also responsible for seven kidnappings along the Itobe-Anyigba highway from 5th to 28th May 2023.

“Based on the above facts, the decision reached at the State Security Council meeting held on 20th June 2023 was that the state pardon granted to Kabir Bala in 2018 should be immediately revoked. Security agencies were instructed to go after Kabir Bala and arrest him for prosecution. Additionally, all known agents of Kabir Bala involved in criminal activities must be apprehended to face the law.

“The Commissioner also disclosed that the decision was made to recover all illegal arms in the possession of criminals in the area for the peace of the state.





“He stated, ‘Joint Operations should be set up, comprising the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Police, DSS, and Civil Defence, to go after Kabir Bala and his gang, arrest them, and recover the arms in their possession.’

“Today, 22nd June 2023, at about 0430hrs, in pursuit of the above, Kabir Bala and his gang members opened fire on the Joint Security team upon sighting them, shooting sporadically.

“The team engaged the hoodlums, resulting in the neutralization of Kabir Bala, while other members of his gang escaped with varying degrees of injuries.

“The items recovered from his premises include one AK 47 Rifle with three fully loaded magazines, six locally fabricated weapons, two phones, and charms.

“The ongoing onslaught against criminal activities will be sustained to ensure the safety of lives and property in the state.”

