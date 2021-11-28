Police kill notorious bandit terrorising Kaduna/Abuja highway

A notorious bandit popularly called Yellow Magaji and Arushe who is reported to have been terrorising Kaduna-Abuja Highway has been killed by operatives of the Kaduna Police in collaboration with the Federal Intelligence Bureau and Special Tactical Squad (FIB STS) force headquarters, Abuja.

In the process, the operatives arrested an accomplice who was alleged to have harboured the said bandit alongside other members of his gang.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Police Public Relation Officer, Kaduna command, ASP Muhammed Jalige for the Commissioner of Police, Mudashiru Abdullahi.

According to the statement, “On the 24th November 2021, operatives of the Kaduna Police Command in collaboration with the Federal Intelligence Bureau and Special Tactical Squad Force headquarters, Abuja on the directive of the Commissioner of Police, CP Mudassiru Abdullahi who acted on credible intelligence and raided a facility Known as SIR JOE GUEST INN located at NO. 8 Sajo Street, Unguwan Maigero area of Sabon Tasha in Chikun LGA of Kaduna State where a report of suspected bandits was said to have been lodged.

While the cautiously coordinated raid was ongoing, the suspected armed bandits on sensing danger, took to their heels shooting sporadically and this further led to a gun duel with the operatives. One notorious bandit popularly called Yellow Magaji a.k.a Arushe was wounded in the shootout whereas his other notorious partner, Yellow Ashana and others escaped with bullet wounds. The wounded bandit was thereafter taken to Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital for possible resuscitation in a bit to obtain useful information but was confirmed dead on arrival by a medical doctor.

After an extensive search of the scene, the operatives recovered one AK-47 rifle loaded with twenty-three (23) rounds of 7.62 X 39mm live ammunition, fourteen (14) expended shells of the aforesaid ammunition and one Boxer motorcycle belonging to the bandits. The owner of the facility who harbours the criminals was equally arrested for questioning. It is significant to state that the neutralised bandit, Yellow Magaji until his demise was among a syndicate of bandits terrorising Kaduna-Abuja highway of recent,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police salutes the courage of the operatives and most importantly the source of the valid information, urging other members of the public to assist security operatives with prompt information, as he assured them of absolute confidentiality while acting on the intel.

He also called on the law-abiding citizens to always be vigilant and security conscious of their immediate environment in order to avoid being prey to marauding criminals.

