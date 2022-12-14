Police kill kidnap suspect, rescue victim in Delta

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have killed a suspected kidnapper and rescued a victim at Ozoro in Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State.

According to a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bright Edafe, the incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

It was stated that the DPO at Ozoro received a call of an attack and abduction of a man whose identity was not made known.

The DPO, CSP Ogedengbe Areguamen, upon receiving the information, mobilized and led Police operatives and vigilantes to Owelogbo road, and other exit paths in Ozoro in a bid to rescue the kidnapped victim, and possibly, arrest the suspects.

In the process of chasing the kidnappers, Edafe said they opened fire on the policemen and one of them was killed when the policemen retaliated.

The rest of the suspects escaped into the bush leaving the victim in their vehicle while he was rescued and taken to a nearby hospital.

The statement read in part: “On 13/12/2022, at about 0200hours, the DPO Ozoro received a distress call, that the residence of one man (name withheld) along Owhelogbo road, Ozoro in Isoko North LGA, was attacked by assailants who shot at him, forced him into the trunk of his own car, and took him away.

“The DPO, CSP Ogedengbe Areguamen, upon receiving this information, mobilized and led Police operatives/vigilantes to Owelogbo road, and other parts that exit Ozoro in a bid to rescue the kidnapped victim, and possibly, arrest the suspects.

“Their efforts paid off when they sighted a Corolla car with a registration number that matched the description given by the distress caller.

“In an attempt to intercept them, the suspects abandoned the victim in the trunk of the car, disembarked from the vehicle, and fired some shots while escaping into a nearby bush.

“The Police operatives relentlessly went after them, and successfully neutralized one of the suspects while three others escaped.

“The kidnapped victim was rescued and taken to the hospital for treatment while his vehicle, one locally made cut-to-size double barrel gun were recovered. Effort to arrest the fleeing suspects is ongoing.

“The Delta Commissioner of Police CP Ari Muhammed Ali FCIA, PSC+ while commending the effort of the DPO Ozoro and his men, also appreciates the goodwill of members of the public for always giving useful and timely information to the Police in the State.

“He also encouraged them to continue to partner with the Police in the fight against crime and criminality.”