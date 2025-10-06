Police kill kidnap gang in fierce firefight inside Delta forest

A coordinated police operation has resulted in the death of several suspected kidnappers following a dramatic ambush and firefight in a forest in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The incident occurred after operatives from the Commissioner of Police Special Assignment Team (CP-SAT), acting on intelligence, arrested two suspects, Abubakar Musa, 28, and Yusuf Sale, 25 in separate operations across Rivers and Imo States.

The suspects subsequently led officers to a secluded bush between Upper Agbarho and Oviri-Ogor communities to recover a cache of weapons.

According to SP Bright Edafe, as the team exited the bush, they were ambushed by other gang members attempting to free the arrested suspects. A fierce gun battle ensued.

“The operatives engaged the suspects in a fierce gun duel, where the suspects and some members of their gang who came to rescue them sustained gunshot injuries,” the Police Public Relations Officer for Delta State Command added.

Two police officers were also wounded in the exchange and are currently receiving treatment.

The injured suspects, he disclosed, were taken to hospital but were pronounced dead while receiving treatment.

Recovered exhibits included one AK-47 rifle, two magazines, 43 rounds of live ammunition, one pump-action gun, and a locally made pistol.

A manhunt for the remaining fleeing suspects is ongoing.

In a related development, the Delta State Police have apprehended 12 suspected cultists and recovered a Beretta pistol in a raid on a suspected gang hideout in Jesse town.

Jesse is in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State.

The operation, conducted on Sunday 5th October 2025 by a combined team of the State Anti-Cult Unit, targeted a location believed to be used for stockpiling weapons and planning attacks on rival groups.

Acting on intelligence following recent cult-related violence in the area, officers stormed a property on Sylvester Street, Ethiope West LGA.

During the raid, one Mudiaga Obey, aged 20, and eleven other individuals were taken into custody.

“The operatives stormed a hideout where stockpiling of firearms, ammunition, and meetings is usually held before attacks on rival cult groups,” confirmed SP Bright Edafe in a press release.

The police successfully recovered one Beretta pistol and one live round of ammunition during the operation.

All 12 suspects are currently in custody as investigations continue.

