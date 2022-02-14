Police kill four gunmen who attacked Anambra police stations

The Police in Anambra have killed four members of an armed gang that attacked two police stations in the state on Sunday night.

A source in Ekwulobia, Aguata Local Government Area told Tribune Online that the armed men arrived at the police station at about 8 pm, but were confronted by policemen on duty.

“We didn’t sleep last night because of fear.”

Shooting started in Ekwulobia at about 8 pm, and continued into the night at about 11 pm,” the source said.

Anambra State Police Command in confirming the attack said its operatives were able to confront and kill four of the hoodlums.

DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, the spokesperson for Anambra State Police Command in a press release which he made available to Newsmen in Awka, on Monday, said: “The operatives demobilised four of the armed hoodlums and recover 17pieces of 7.62mm live ammunition for Ak 47rifle, 107 pieces of expended 7.62mm ammunition for Ak47 rifle, seven pieces of expended cartridges for pump-action, 10 pieces of expended 7.62mm long for Lar rifle, one big hammer, three phones and a wallet containing identity cards and some ATM cards.”

He said: “Preliminary information reveals that one out of the four demobilised miscreants, now late, Mr Onyebuchi Okoye “M” 34years, who led the attack on Aguata Divisional headquarters was arrested earlier on November 4, 2021, with a revolver pistol and six 9mm ammunition by Police Operatives.

“He was charged to court for conspiracy to commit felony and unlawful possession of firearms under section 495 of the criminal code and on 21/01/2022 was granted bail by the Court.”

He also revealed that the Neni police station was also attacked, but the gunmen fled the scene due to the superior firepower of the police operatives on duty.

He said both stations are intact and no harm or life was lost.

Ikenga said the Commissioner of Police Anambra State, CP Echeng Echeng, in reacting to the killing of the hoodlums has charged police operatives of the command to sustain and increase the tempo on the onslaught against crime in the State.

Echeng reiterated the unwavering commitment of the command towards weeding out unrepentant criminal elements while enjoining law-abiding citizens of the state to remain vigilant and continue to support the command in the fight against acts of crime and criminality.

