The Rivers State Police Command announced on Tuesday that Wordi Amadi, along with three members of his notorious kidnap gang, were killed in an operation targeting the Emohua axis of the East-West Road in Rivers State.

According to the Commissioner of Police, CP Nwonyi Polycarp, the gang members were killed during a shootout with the police at Ogoloma in Okirika LGA of Rivers State. The police operatives displayed superior firepower, overpowering the gang members who opened fire upon seeing them.

“Wordi Amadi and his gang have been on the wanted list of the Police. He has killed policemen, innocent citizens, and has been terrorizing the East-West Road, kidnapping and robbing for ransom, forcing the indigenes of Elibrada to flee their homes,” explained CP Polycarp.

Wordi Amadi, identified as the gang leader, along with three other gang members, including a female, sustained fatal injuries. They were immediately taken to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital for treatment. However, the attending doctor confirmed their deaths upon arrival.

It should be noted that the Chairman of Emohua Local Government Council, Bar. Chidi Lloyd had placed a bounty of N1 million on Amadi, which he recently increased to N2 million.

Various exhibits were recovered from Amadi and his gang, including an AK47 rifle with 25 rounds of 7.62 x 32mm ammunition, an assault rifle with 20 rounds of live ammunition, a pump-action shotgun with four live cartridges, and assorted charms. The investigation into the matter is ongoing.

The Commissioner of Police also shared another incident that occurred on Friday, June 9, where operatives received information about hoodlums operating along the East-West Road between Eveku and Oduoha in Emohua Local Government Area. As a result, five victims travelling from Osun State to Rivers State were rescued after a search of the surrounding forest. The following day, four more abducted victims were rescued unharmed.

Furthermore, the police arrested two individuals, Nnaa David Tombari and Ephraim Zinas, during a patrol, seizing a long single-barrel locally made gun.

Additionally, a Toyota Camry with a custom colour and registration number CRSJ 36 was intercepted, leading to the recovery of seven license plates from different vehicles, along with six number guards and charms. Investigations are ongoing, and efforts are being intensified to apprehend the remaining suspects.

CP Polycarp urged parents and guardians to closely monitor the activities of their children and wards to prevent them from succumbing to societal pressures that may lead to criminal activities.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





WEEK BRIEF: Emefiele’s suspension, arrest and Nigeria Air’s revelations top news

The story of the suspension of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele by President Bola Tinubu broke the internet on…

95% of Nigerian male celebrities, including myself, ‘do both men and women’ — Actor Uche Maduagwu

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has claimed that no fewer than 95% of both married and single celebrities, including…

Real Reason Tinubu suspended Emefiele — FG

President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, ordered immediate suspension of Mr Godwin Emefiele as…

10 points from President Tinubu’s Democracy Day broadcast

In commemoration of this year’s Democracy Day celebration, President Bola Tinubu made his…

[PHOTOS] Hilda Baci: Lady begins 120 hours cook-a-thon to break Guinness Records

DURING his inauguration speech, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced that the era of…

SERIE A: Victor Osimhen becomes first African to win Capocannoniere award

A chef identified as Damilola Adeparusi has begun a 120-hour cooking marathon in Oye Local Government Area in…