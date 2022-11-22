Police kill armed robber, recover AK-47 rifle in Imo

The Police in Imo State have shot dead an armed robber out of three who specialize in robbing and snatching belongings of innocent persons at Ohio and Egbada junction in Owerri West LGA of Imo State.

The killing is sequel to a distress call from a robbery victim who stated that hoodlums numbering about three were robbing innocent victims of their money and valuables after they snatched two motorcycles from their owners around the above-mentioned location.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the Imo State Command Public Relations Officer, CSP Michael Abattam, the command said that its tactical team on receipt of the information immediately mobilized to the scene.

He said that the hoodlums open fire on sighting the operatives who, in turn, responded professionally.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Abattam said in the gun duel that ensued, one of the armed robbers was neutralised while others escaped on the snatched motorcycles with bullet wounds.

He said that the operatives immediately engaged in a search which resulted in the recovery of one fully loaded AK-47 rifle with double magazines belonging to the neutralised robber and one loaded locally-made pistol with two cartridges suspected to have been abandoned by one of the fleeing robbers.

The Police spokesman said that the corpse of the armed robber has been deposited at the Federal Medical Centre mortuary while operatives are on the trail of the fleeing suspects.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde, commended the officers and men for their gallantry and thanked Imolites for their cooperation and unalloyed support.





He assured them of the command’s efforts in wiping out all criminal elements out of the state while urging them to report any person seen nursing or treating bullet injuries to the nearest police station.