Police kill 30 bandits who killed 10 persons, repel attacks in Zamfara

Police tactical operatives posted to Zamfara State have killed 30 bandits who attacked four communities in the state and killed 10 on Tuesday.

A statement issued by the command spokesman, SP Mohammed Shehu, said the hoodlums attacked Gobirawa, Rini, Gora and Madoti Dankule villages of Bakura and Maradun local government areas.

According to the statement, many of the bandits escaped with wounds from gunshots.

The statement while urging residents of the communities to remain calm as the police are on top of the situation, warned recalcitrant armed bandits to either surrender their arms and embrace peace or face the consequences. He further thanked the officers for their resilience.

Full text of the statement:

“At the early hours of today, the Zamfara State Police Command received a distress call about the ongoing simultaneous attacks on Gobirawa, Gora, Rini and Madoti Dankule villages of Maradun and Bakura LGAs respectively.

“On receipt of the distress call, tactical operatives of the Command comprising Puff Adder, Special Forces, PMF and CTU led by the Commander 78 PMF arrived the scenes and engaged the attackers to a gun duel.

“As a result of the encounter, about 30 hoodlums were neutralised while others escaped to the forest with possible gunshot wounds.

“In the course of chasing the assailants out of the villages, the operatives discovered about 10 corpses of the villagers littered at the different theatre of engagements.

“Mop up operation is ongoing with a view to arresting the perpetrators of the dastardly act. Further details of the operation will be communicated in due course.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police Zamfara State Command has reiterated his warning to all the recalcitrant armed bandits to either surrender their arms and embrace peace or face the unpredictable consequences.

“Police operatives of the command are enjoined to defend themselves aggressively in any engagement with bandits and ensure that they dominate the ungoverned spaces on a continuous basis. He further thanked the officers on their resilience. “

