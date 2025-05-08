Police keep mum as gunmen abduct 18 bus passengers in Kogi

The Kogi State Police Command has yet to confirm the abduction of 18-seater bus passengers abducted by gunmen.

It was gathered that all occupants of an 18-seater bus plying the Itobe/ Ochadamu road in Kogi East Senatorial district have been abducted.

The incident happened around 5 pm on Tuesday when the fully loaded Hummer Toyota bus with registration number LAM 979 LG was hijacked at Ajegwu before Ochadamu, and all occupants were taken into the bush, according to a source.

The source said kidnappers intercepted the vehicle just behind his car and marched the bus occupants into the bush.

However, the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP William Aya, when contacted, said the command was still compiling information from the DPO in charge of the area.

He promised to get back to our correspondent as soon as he gets the details of the incident.

