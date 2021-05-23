Police, JTF foil attempt to abduct motorists in Osun

An attempt made by suspected herdsmen to rob and kidnap motorists plying Akure-Iwaraja-Ilesa road was on Saturday foiled by officers of the Osun State Police Command.

Investigations revealed that the police were accompanied by other security agents from the Joint Task Force to disperse the kidnappers.

Those plying the road abandoned their cars and fled to a nearby bush to avoid being victims of the incident which happened around 6.00 PM.

Commenting on the incident, the state police spokesperson, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, said operatives of the command are on the trail of the perpetrators.

Mrs Opalola in a statement in Osogbo stated that “it is true that people that were suspected to be Fulani herdsmen came out of the bush and attempted robbing the motorists along Akure/Ilesa road, by Iwaraja on 22/05/2021 at about 1800 hours. But for the quick intervention of the Police, JTF & other local security outfits, they couldn’t rob or kidnap anyone.

“The owners of vehicles who abandoned their vehicles later came out and carried the vehicles away. The DPO Ijebu Jesa really tried in that operation as the witnesses and the DPO Ipetu Jesa that came to the road for a rescue mission.

“The man talking in the video thought that they have carried the drivers away, not knowing that those people ran away for safety. They hid somewhere and later came out. The Police were with them until the last vehicle left.”

