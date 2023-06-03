Sources at the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Zone 5 in Benin City, have confirmed the invitation of some family members of a United Kingdom-based Osagie Edosa.

The police source said they were invited based on a petition that they were trying surreptitiously take over Edosa’s inherited buildings along MM Way in Benin City by collecting rent illegally from the tenants in the houses and not remitting the same to the owner.

Addressing journalists in Benin City, Solicitors to Edosa, Nosa Adams Esq. said the properties in question were his client’s inheritance from their late father as the first surviving son of the late father, Imagbenikaro Edosa after his death in January 2005.

He said “After the burial of our client’s father, our client took possession of the aforementioned properties as the eldest surviving son.

“And all necessary titled documents to the properties were duly handed over to our client by the family. Our client has been in physical possession of the properties and puts some tenants in the aforementioned properties.

“Of late, our client discovered that some relations have been illegally collecting money from tenants and converting same to their personal use.

“On further enquiry, our client discovered that some people are making a discreet and illegal claim to the ownership of the aforementioned properties.”

Adams said the only person authorised by his client to collect rent for the properties is Marvis Ebhodaghe who he has appointed as attorney.

When newsmen visited the properties, some of the residents confirmed paying their rent to an elderly woman said to be a family member of Edosa.

“We wish to use this medium to caution/advise the general public including tenants/leases who have been dealing with any other persons aside from our client or his lawful attorney to deceased from such illegal conduct,” Adams said.

