Police investigate source of exploded military grenade in Lagos

The Lagos State Police have commenced investigations into the origin of a military grenade that exploded in the Odo Araba area of Mushin.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a scrap dealer was attempting to cut the grenade into smaller pieces when the explosion occurred.

CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, the police spokesperson in the state, urged residents of Lagos State to remain calm. In a statement on Sunday, he confirmed, “The Lagos State Police Command hereby confirms an unfortunate explosion that occurred on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at Idi-Araba in the Mushin area of Lagos State. Regrettably, this incident claimed the life of one individual and left three others injured. The injured victims have been taken to the hospital and are currently receiving treatment.”

He added, “Preliminary investigations into the incident revealed that the explosion occurred when a scrap metal dealer attempted to cut a metal object into smaller pieces, unaware that it was a military-grade grenade. This resulted in the fatal explosion.”

He further stated, “Upon receiving the report, Police Explosives Ordnance Experts from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN) Unit of the Lagos State Police Command swiftly arrived at the scene. The area was immediately cordoned off, secured, and subsequently rendered safe. The remnants of one exploded grenade and two live (active) grenades were professionally evacuated from the scene to the Base Headquarters of Police EOD-CBRN, Lagos, for safety. The cordoning-off of the scene and adjoining areas is in place to facilitate a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the explosion and to implement immediate necessary measures to prevent such incidents in the future.”

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, has extended condolences to the family of the deceased and wishes the injured a speedy recovery. He urges residents of Lagos State to remain calm, peaceful, and continue with their daily activities without fear or apprehension. The CP reassures all Lagosians of their safety, as the scene of the explosion and adjoining areas have been secured by the Nigeria Police Force’s EOD-CBRN Unit.”

“In addition, the Command’s EOD-CBRN Unit is collaborating with the Counter Improvised Explosive Device (CIED) Squadron of the 81 Division, Nigerian Army, to determine the origin of the explosive device and to take all necessary actions to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future.”

“The public is advised to exercise caution, especially those involved in scavenging and scrap metal trading, and to promptly report any suspicious objects to the nearest police station for appropriate action.”