Police investigate death of four UNN students in Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command has launched an investigation into the sudden deaths of four persons reportedly identified as students of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state command, SP Daniel Ndukwe, stated this in a statement to newsmen on Thursday.

He disclosed that the victims “took ill during an alleged academic sign-out celebration at Hilltop Hostel, Nsukka, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026.”

SP Ndukwe explained that “the victims, comprising two males and two females, reportedly took ill after allegedly consuming alcoholic beverages at the gathering.”

According to him, “six other students were also rushed to the hospital for treatment, while the four victims were confirmed dead on arrival.”

“Alcoholic beverages were recovered from the scene, and the remains of the deceased have been deposited in a mortuary for autopsy,” he said.

“The Command is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident to establish the cause of the deaths. Further updates will be communicated as the investigation progresses,” the command stated.

Many students of Nigerian universities have been found to indulge in unhealthy celebrations after their final-year examinations, despite not knowing whether they have passed the examinations or will be required to resit them.

The Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, recently banned final-year students of the institution from holding academic sign-out celebrations within the university’s main campus.

Some parents and guardians have also been found to support such lavish celebrations by their children, even though the students are yet to be certain of their results, as the celebrations do not mark their official graduation.

It is expected that university authorities will take drastic measures to curb the excesses of students and prevent a repeat of the avoidable tragedy that has occurred in the UNN community, as a stitch in time saves nine.