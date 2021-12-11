Police interrogate man for purchasing 2010 Toyota Camry for N2,650

A middle-aged man, Ibrahim Abdulazeez, is now being interrogated by the Osun State police command for allegedly purchasing a Toyota Camry 2010 model for N2,650 from a car dealer in Osogbo, the state capital.

The state police commissioner, Olawale Olokode made this known while parading the suspect and others who engaged in other criminal activities at the state police headquarters in Osogbo on Friday.

According to him, Adulazeez allegedly committed the offence on November 26 at 3.30 p.m when he went to one Kazeem Ogunjobi, a car dealer at Inyas Motors, Ota-Efun Area Osogbo, and negotiated for an unregistered Toyota Camry car without having money in his account.

“They both agreed on two million six hundred and fifty thousand Naira (N2,650,000) but the suspect later through a bank transfer paid N2,650 for the car sold to him for N2.65 million

“The complainant (car dealer) later reported to the police that the suspect collected his partner’s bank account details on the pretext that he would transfer the money into the account.

“But to their surprise, the suspect transferred the sum of N2,650 instead of the agreed price of N2,650,000 and went away with the said car.”

Immediately the case was reported, police detectives swung into action and the said car was recovered in a painters workshop in Iwo, Iwo Local Government Area of the state.

“One Olayinka Bahiru was already changing the colour of the car from green to gold, as instructed by the suspect, when the car was recovered.”

The commissioner however said that Abdulazeez and the painter would be charged to court after the completion of the investigation on the case.

Also paraded alongside Abdulazees were four persons who allegedly conspired to kill a woman (one Bolaji Akerele) in Ile-Ife for a suspected money ritual.

After killing the woman, CP Olokode explained that the lifeless body of the deceased was found in a bush with her head and two hands cut off by the evil perpetrators.

He said after investigations, the suspects would be charged to court.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos Is Second Least Liveable City In The World For 2021

Lagos is the second least liveable city in the world for the year 2021. This is according to the most recent annual ranking put together by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)…

FACT CHECK: Did UNICEF Say Blocking Children’s Access To Pornography Constitutes Human Rights’ Infringement?

CLAIM 1: A Twitter user claims UNICEF said any efforts to block children from accessing pornography might infringe their human rights.

VERDICT: MISLEADING!