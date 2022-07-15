Police intercept N1.3m Indian hemp in Kano

The operatives of the Kano State Police Command, in their effort to guide against taking hard drugs, have intercepted Indian hemp worth N1.3 million being conveyed into the state from neighbouring Katsina State.

This was contained in a statement signed by State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, a copy made available on Friday to pressmen in Kano.

He said that the substance suspected to be distributed in Kano was intercepted by the police operatives while on intelligence-led surveillance patrol at Damagiri Village in Rogo Local Government Area of Kano State.

According to him, the suspect abandoned his vehicle and fled after the police patrol team trailed him on his way to supply the Indian hemp.

The PPRO added that the 135 parcels of the substance were found in the jettisoned Ash Colour Golf III vehicle.

His words “On the 24/06/2022 at about 2300hrs, a team of Policemen led by CSP Aminu S. Wurno, Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Rogo Division, while on intelligence-led surveillance patrol at Damagiri Village, Rogo LGA, Kano State, along Katsina – Kano Boarder intercepted an Ash Colour Golf III Saloon Motor Vehicle, from Katsina heading to Kano.

He noted that “On sighting the presence of the Police, the driver of the Motor Vehicle zoomed off. On sustained follow-up, the driver abandoned the Motor Vehicle and escaped. On spot search, One Hundred and Thirty-Five (135) parcels of dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp valued at One Million Three Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira (N1,350,000:00) were recovered in the vehicle,” the police spokesperson said.

He stated that the suspect deals in the illegal business, adding that “an investigation conducted revealed that the driver deals in buying and selling Indian hemp and he left his residence for an unknown destination.”

SP Kiyawa further disclosed that the case has been transferred to the command’s Criminal Investigation Department, Narcotics Section, for discreet investigation, saying the suspect will be trailed.

