Police intercept 127 bags of Cannabis in Kwara

‎The Kwara state Police command, in collaboration with Operatives of the National Security Adviser (NSA), the Nigeria Forest Security Service (NFSS), and vigilante groups in the state, on Friday, intercepted a vehicle loaded with tubers of yams, under which 127 bags of substances suspected to be cannabis were concealed.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, on Saturday, she described the development as a breakthrough in the fight against crime and illicit drug trafficking in the state.

The police spokesperson also said that members of the joint operation intercepted the vehicle along the Babanla–Oreke–Oke-Ode axis of the state.

‎The statement said that two male suspects, Dan-Teni Haruna and Rabiu Ibrahim, both of Saliku, Magama local government area of Niger state, were arrested in connection with the cannabis smuggling.

‎”In a related development, the operatives also apprehended Mohammed Abubakar and Hussain, both from Tsaragi, and Tukur Ibrahim, a notorious kidnapper, who were involved in the invasion of Babanla on 08/08/25. After a discreet investigation, the suspects will be arraigned in court.

‎”The Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Command, CP ADEKIMI OJO, psc, mnips, commends the team for their effective collaboration. He reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to maintaining security across the state, warning that Kwara will not be a safe haven for criminal elements.

