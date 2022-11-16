Police inadequacy: Why Nigeria hardly achieves peace

Letters
By
Police cybercrime PVC universities funds Africa Place of data analysis interest On constitutional amendment of indigene status, On Ogun 2023 guber race, inflation Economic woes crushing homes, online prison Adelabu FG, attend to resident doctors, girls, Sallah OYSIEC Thinking beyond rumour and prejudice, bad valuable IGP Nigerians, Nigeria in season

Despite the constant restructuring, reformation and re-organisation of the Nigeria Police Force from 1930 to date, the police are not up to 370, 000 in a multifaceted country with a projected population of about 300 million and above. How could peace be achieved in Nigeria? Regarding the above-mentioned figures, this is grossly insufficient. Nigeria needs to have an average of 2.5 million police officers across the nation to ensure effective policing.

Notwithstanding, the Nigeria Police Force, as the leading law enforcement agency in Nigeria, and one of the closest security agencies to the population shouldn’t be insufficient hence the need is to maintain laws and order, and internal security and to protect the lives and properties of the Nigerian within the shores of the nation. Despite its inadequacy, the agency has been classified as one of the most corrupt and inefficient security agencies in Nigeria. After the agency has been suffering from extreme corruption at the hands of some unscrupulous elements for many years, multiple of our towns and villages with huge populations are said to be with zero police officers as such many lives are vulnerable to insecurity.

Annoyingly, despite the noise made by the Federal Government to provide adequate security to the nation, most of the nation’s towns and villages have no police officers or soldiers.  The issue of bribery and inadequacy has been contributing to the nation’s insecurity. The unscrupulous elements within the midst of the police should be penalised or sacked to bring the desired security to the masses across the nooks and crannies of the nation.

The Federal Government should note that with current number of police officers, Nigeria can’t guarantee security. The more the population, the more the crimes, hence the need is to provide a secure nation, and police personnel should be adequately recruited in no time.

 

Fatima Shu’aibu, Borno State.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

You might also like
Letters

Still on the redesigning of the naira

Letters

End avoidable delay and stress on roads

Letters

Increase in girl-child hawking

Letters

Forestalling famine in the wake of food crisis

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More