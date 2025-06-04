Police, hunters kill four suspected kidnappers in Delta

A coordinated pre-dawn raid by a combined team of police operatives, local hunters, vigilantes, and anti-cult volunteers has resulted in the killing of four suspected kidnappers and the recovery of an AK-47 rifle in Abraka, Delta State.

The Delta State Police Command, in a statement, said the operation was carried out around 3:00 a.m. along the Abraka railway axis, based on credible intelligence regarding the gang’s hideout.

During a gun duel that ensued, four suspects believed to be between the ages of 25 and 30 sustained fatal injuries and were later confirmed dead. Others reportedly fled into nearby bushes with gunshot wounds.

While an anonymous source claimed that four AK-47 rifles were recovered from the scene, the police spokesman, SP Bright Edafe, clarified that only one AK-47 rifle and 13 rounds of live ammunition were found in the possession of the suspects.

A recently rescued kidnap victim later identified one of the deceased as a leader of the gang responsible for his abduction, further confirming their link to organised criminal activity.

A vigilante member involved in the operation remarked, “These were no ordinary criminals. They came fully prepared and were clearly familiar with the terrain. We believe they were surveying the area for a major kidnapping operation.”

Prior to the raid, community sources had raised concerns about the presence of unfamiliar individuals frequently spotted loitering or moving stealthily through forested areas near the expressway.

Commending the security team, Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, praised their bravery and collaboration, and called for continued synergy in the ongoing fight against crime.

He reiterated the Command’s commitment to strengthening community policing and implementing proactive security measures.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities. For emergencies, the public can reach the police on 08036684974, 08114895600, or 08025666914.

Meanwhile, Abraka residents have expressed relief over the outcome of the operation but have also appealed for intensified patrols and surveillance along the Abraka-Benin highway and surrounding forest routes.

