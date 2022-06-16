Police hunt after man who declares himself monarch in Ogwashi-Uku kingdom

The Delta State Police Command has confirmed that its operatives are after one Francis Odiakose (aka Francis Oduwanor) for parading himself as the traditional ruler of Otulu in Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom, Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Odiakose had allegedly unilaterally, last October 2021, declared himself as the traditional ruler of Otulu which is part of Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the development but said Mr Odiakose has not been publicly declared wanted by the police, saying it has to follow a legal procedure.

Our correspondent had earlier gathered from the Okwabani of Edo Ogwashi-Uku, Chief Onyema Igbokei, that besides declaring himself traditional ruler of Otulu, Mr Odiakose had unleashed terror on Otulu and Edo communities, allegedly shooting no fewer than three persons so far.

Speaking on the development, another chief, Chief Onyema Igbokei, said when the situation became uncontrollable, he and other elders of the community appealed directly to the Obi of Ogwashi-Uku, HRM Obi Ifechukuwde Aninshi Okonjo II, who, in turn, petitioned the state government before warrants were issued to arrest Mr Odiakose.

It was gathered that crack detectives from the State Command with the authorisation of CP Ari Ali reportedly attempted to arrest Mr Odiakose, on Tuesday, 14th June 2022 in Asaba, the wanted impostor allegedly slipped away while dressed as a woman.

Earlier, a senior police officer had informed our correspondent that the police were able to recover the White Lexus vehicle the impostor was using with the plate number bearing ‘Obi of Otulu Ugo’.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the Ogwashi-Uku Youth Development Association has vowed to forcefully evict Francis Odiakose and his gang members from Otulu.

Rising from a meeting last week, the umbrella youth body for Ogwashi-Uku youth lamenting the state of affairs in Otulu. They stated in a letter addressed to the Obi of Ogwashi-Uku that they would be forced to act if the police did not take concrete steps against Francis Odiakose.





Leader of the youths, Comrade Stanley Chiedu, warned that “nobody has a monopoly of violence. We have been respectful because our King is very educated and has asked us to allow the police to do their work.

“We cannot, however, wait forever. How can a young man who is not from Ogwashi-Uku come into our community at Otulu and declare himself a traditional ruler?

“He is using his criminal gang to attack and cause mayhem in our community. We have all that it takes to deal with this situation and we will remove him if the government doesn’t act.”

