Police, hospital management confirm stealing of 8-day-old baby from ATBUTH

Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed the stealing of an 8-day-old twin baby boy named Mohammed Ibrahim from the Ward of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi.

The confirmation of the crime was made by the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili who spoke to our Correspondent in a telephone conversation on Sunday.

According to him, “We received a distress call on the 21st September 2022 at 2030.00hrs by one Adamu Haruna, 50 years old, Sarkin Buzaye village in Bauchi LGA”.

The PPRO added that “He came to B Division and reported that on the same date at about 1700hrs, his in law, one Bilkisu Abdullahi, 25 years old of Buzaye village who was on admission at ATBUTH while receiving treatment on eclampsia after delivery of a set of twins”.

“He complained that an unknown lady came and disguised as a staff of the hospital, criminally took away one of the twins named Mohammed Ibrahim, he was with them for just 8 days to an unknown destination”, he added.

Ahmed Wakili added that “On receiving the complaint, detectives were drafted to the scene and investigation commenced immediately in order to arrest the culprit. We are trailing the woman and very soon, she will be apprehended”.

Chairman of ATBUTH Medical Advisory Committee, Dr Haruna Liman, also confirmed the incident, saying that it was an “unfortunate development”, assuring however that the Management of the Hospital is working with security agencies to track down the thieving.

He further assured that security has been beefed up around the hospital stressing also that surveillance measures have been stepped up to avert future occurrences.

While narrating the situation, the village head of Buzaye who is an in-law to the woman, Malam Adamu Haruna, said that they are suspecting a certain woman who disguised as a member of staff of the hospital and was attending to the mother of the twins.

“The said woman spent days visiting the hospital, interacting with the mother of the missing baby before taking advantage of her. She ensured that she got familiar with her before striking”.