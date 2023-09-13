On Tuesday, September 12, 2023, there was unrest on Abuja’s Airport Road as heavily armed officers blocked investigators from the homicide unit of the Lagos State Police Command in order to kidnap a murder suspect who had been followed to the Force headquarters.

The policemen, who hijacked the suspect from the homicide detectives, claimed to be acting on the instructions of CP Zango from Force CID at the police headquarters.

Policemen from the Lagos State Police Command had on Tuesday tracked the murder suspect, Jamiu Ayodeji, AKA Jamani Ketu, to Abuja to arrest him in connection with the killing of 49 years old Alade Bello at Igbolodo village along Ketu Omu Road in the Ikosi Ejinrin Local Council Development Area of Lagos, when the Abuja policemen blocked them and hijacked the suspect

This is just as the relatives of the deceased Bello have raised the alarm over threats to their lives by the killers of the deceased 49 years old man.

They call on the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to save them from their brother’s killers and ensure that the deceased was not killed in vain.

Mukaila Nofiu, Hassan Kazeem, Wasiu Rasheed, and Oluwatobiloba Adesanya had earlier been arrested in connection with the murder and charges to court while manhunt was launched for Germany Ketu and others.





One of the relatives of he deceased man, Sikiru Lasisi, told newsmen that ” There is an urgent need for the Inspector General of Police to urgently investigate what happened in Abuja on Tuesday .”

Lasisi said, ” My brother was killed in April this year, and the police at the Lagoa State CID Panti began an investigation into the killing and arrested four persons .”

“They first arrested Mukaila Nofiu, Hassan Kazeem, and Wasiu Rasheed and charged them to court before arresting Oluwatobiloba Adesanya, who was subsequently charged to court,” Lasisi said

He also continued, “Jamani Ketu continued to threaten our lives, bragging that nobody could arrest him, but when he discovered that Oluwatobiloba had been arrested, he went into hiding.”

” Detectives from the homicide section in Panti tracked him to the Force headquarters in Abuja, where he has been hiding for some weeks .”

Lasisi also stated, ” He was arrested, but surprisingly, the policemen were on their way to the airport to bring him to Lagos, when about twenty heavily armed men waylaid them on the road and hijacked Jamani Ketu from them.”

Another member of the family, Rafiu Adewale, stated, “The policemen who came to hijack the suspect claimed to be acting on the instruction of a commissioner of police at the force headquarters in Abuja .”

” They told the policemen to come to Abuja if they have any questions to ask the suspect, and they drove him away .”

Adewale said, ” With what happened on Tuesday in Abuja, our lives have been further threatened as Jamani Ketu and others freely walk in public.”

He also said, ” The IGP should also order a thorough investigation into the role of the police commissioner in the shameful rescue of a murder suspect from homicide detectives .”

When contacted, the image maker in charge of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, declined comment on the incident.

