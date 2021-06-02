Police give details of how Benue gov’s SSA was shot dead, say suspected killers arrested

Gunmen have killed retired AIG Christopher Dega, Senior Special Assistant on Security to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

ASP Ubah Ogaba, the Public Relations Officer of the Plateau State Police Command, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Jos.

He said that the incident occurred at a restaurant in Jos South Local Government Area of the state.

He further said that the incident occurred on May 31 at about 8:30 p.m.

“On a sad note, we received an ugly report of the death of retired AIG Christopher Dega.

“He was shot dead by yet to be identified gunmen in an isolated restaurant at Bukuru, Jos.

“He arrived in Jos from Makurdi on the same date at about 7:30 p.m. From the investigation so far, it appeared that he was trailed and later shot,” he said.

Ogaba said that some suspects in connection with the murder had been arrested.

He also said that the command had commenced investigation into the occurrence.