Police get threat letter to attack churches in Zamfara

Zamfara State police commissioner, Ayuba Elkanah, has said that a threat letter to attack churches in Gusau has been dropped at the police command headquarters by unknown persons.

He made the disclosure during an interactive session with newsmen in Gusau on Tuesday.

According to him, the police were yet to acertain the authors of the letter but, however, assured the christain community in the state that the police will give them adequate security.

“We are yet to ascertain where the letter came from, but considering the current situation in the country, we will not just sit down and overlook the content of the letter.

“We are going to deploy adequate security to all churches and even mosques during prayer sessions and services.

“I have directed that adequate security personnel should be deployed to churches and even the mosques from next Friday.

It will be recalled that it was recently reported that bandits have written to the Christian community in Zamfara informing them of the writer’s intention to attack churches in the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos Is Second Least Liveable City In The World For 2021

Lagos is the second least liveable city in the world for the year 2021. This is according to the most recent annual ranking put together by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)…

FACT CHECK: Did UNICEF Say Blocking Children’s Access To Pornography Constitutes Human Rights’ Infringement?

CLAIM 1: A Twitter user claims UNICEF said any efforts to block children from accessing pornography might infringe their human rights.

VERDICT: MISLEADING!