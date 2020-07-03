Police get new DIG, 4 AIGs, 3 CPs, promote 6,618 others

The promotion of Senior Officers has hit the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), as the Police Service Commission has approved the promotion of 6,618 senior Police Officers with immediate effect.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Friday by the Head of Information Unit of the Commission, Mr Ikechukwu Ani

The statement explained that the promotions were one of the highpoints of the 8th Plenary Meeting of the Commission which spanned a period of three weeks, and presided over by its Chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, retired Inspector General of Police.

The breakdown of the exercise showed that the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Olushola Oyebade currently at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS, Jos, Plateau State was promoted to the next rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police to represent the South-West geopolitical zone.

According to it, ” Four Commissioners of Police including one specialist, were promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police

“They are Cp. Aisha L. Abubakar, CP. Veterinary Department; Cp. Asuquo A. A. Amba, former Cp, Bayelsa State Command; Counter-Terrorism and currently CP. Ekiti state Command; CP. Nekereuwem A. Akpan, former CP. Cross Rivers State Command and Olafihan Adeniran Adeeoye, currently CP. Anti Terrorism.

The Commission also approved the promotion of three Deputy Commissioners of Police to the next rank of substantive Commissioners of Police.

They are DCP Jonathan Towuru, Deputy Force Secretary; DCP Abiodun Alabi, National Defence College and DCP. Akande Kayode of the State House (Presidential Villa) while Three Assistant Commissioners of Police; ACP. Adenola J. Oluwole, ACP. Valentine Olumese and ACP. Isa Jibril Grema were promoted to the next of Deputy Commissioners of Police.

The rest are Eight Superintendents of Police including Omoruyi Godwin, Clifford Okwor presently of Anambra State Command and Uchendu Fransica Ngozi, Staff Officer Senior, SOS, also of Anambra State Command promoted to the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police.

In the same vein, 607 Deputy Superintendents of Police were also elevated to the rank of Superintendents of Police.

They include; DSP. Markus Goyom, Ifeoma Chukwu Ozuruigbo, Elizabeth Olajimoke Olatunbosun, Mina Mosese Anderson, Delta State Command and Mohammed Yakubu Ibrahim, Divisional Police Officer (DPO) 9th Mile, Enugu State Command.

Others are Frank Omokhoje Longe, Delta State Command, Chukwudi Nwanze Simon, Ukadike Oyekachukwu Martins, Jemimah Okafor; Emeka Iheanacho, PPRO Zone 5 and Ede John Chukwuemeka.

According to the statement, the Commission also promoted 206 Assistant Superintendents of Police to Deputy Superintendents among which were; Ignatius Ogoejbunam Atta, Mustapha Ali and Awe Vincent

It also promoted five thousand, 5,786 Inspectors to Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP11.)

Some of the new ASPs are Egbo Rosemary Obianujunwa, Operations, Delta State Command; Abdulahi Mohammed; Elvina Chukwu, Oyo State Command; Balogun Olushegun; Amaka Onwude, CPS, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State Command; Samuel Agu, Delta Command; Joseph Seyinko and Chinyere Mabeokwu of Enugu Area Command.

The Chairman of the Commission congratulated the promoted officers and urged them to reciprocate the Commission’s gesture by rededicating themselves to the service of their fatherland.

