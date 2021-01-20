Police fully back on duty, AIG says, as he seeks cooperation from stakeholders

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Oluyemi Lashore Agunbiade, has urged stakeholders to appeal to members of the public that the police are back to work solidly, promising to have a robust public relations with the people.

The AIG stated this, on Wednesday, while addressing stakeholders at the Oyo State Police Command Headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan, during his familiarisation visit.

Agunbiade, who promised that the police would not allow criminals to have their ways anymore, added that the outcome of EndSARS was regrettable.

“We have learnt a lot of lessons from #EndSARS. Now, we are out to protect the protesters. Protesters can always have their ways without their cause hijacked by hoodlums, like those who hijacked the #EndSARS protest and turned it to hooliganism, killing police officers.

“#EndSARS has taught us that no stone should be left unturned in terms of our policing strategy. I am here to restrategise with my men. I had spoken with the stakeholders, but we don’t want to let the cat out of the bag. By the time we roll out our strategies, you will see the difference.

“We want all the stakeholders who are here to appeal to the public that the police are now back stronger and we are ready to work for you.

“There is no way criminals will be more than us. The crime they commit affects all of us,” he said.

He told the stakeholders present at the meeting that they were called to make them know more about community policing and to ensure that they help in apprehending criminals in their midst.

The AIG added that the police were in place for people’s protection, just as he warned criminals to have a rethink or meet their Waterloo.

He stated further that the state Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Vivian Onadeko, would be rolling out security strategies that would work for the police.

The AIG urged the police to be back at work but warned against picking innocent people as criminals.

He expressed the resolve of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to ensure the implementation of police reform, urging Nigerians to shun statements that could cause incitement.

Speaking in her opening remarks, the state police commissioner Onadeko said that the Command was determined to provide security for the people of the state.

Onadeko noted that the strategic location of the state often posed security challenges to effective policing.

She, however, added that the state would experience a new lease of life henceforth, as its security was paramount to the police in all the 33 local government areas, 35 local council development areas and 10 Police Area Commands.

Present at the meeting were traditional and religious leaders, market leaders and executive of Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), among others.

