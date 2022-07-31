Police foil robbery incident, recover car in Niger

Operatives of the Niger State Police Command have foiled a robbery incident in Suleja local government area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun stated this in a press statement issued and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Minna.

Abiodun explained further that, “Saturday being 30/07/2022 at about 1300hrs, suspected armed robbers of about five in number attacked a GSM store along Morocco road, Suleja shooting sporadically with pistols and carted away some numbers of handsets from the store.”

He said, “Upon the receipt of information about the incident, police operatives attached to Suleja Area Command were quickly mobilized to the scene while the robbers hurriedly drove off in a Peugeot 406 car with Reg. No. ABJ 467 GX and after a hot chase towards the military checkpoint by Zuma rock, the robbers abandoned the vehicle and took to their heels into the forest.”

He, however, assured that the police and military operatives were on the trail of the fleeing robbers with the view to arrest the hoodlums.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command, CP Monday Bala Kuryas, has urged members of the public not to panic as security operatives are on top of the situation adding that further development will be made available to the public very soon.

