The Police in Jigawa have foiled a kidnap attempt and rescued targets at the state’s Kwanar Garki axis of Babura Local Government Area (LGA).

This was contained in a statement issued and made available to newsmen on Monday in Dutse by DSP Lawan Shi’isu, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO),

Shi’isu disclosed that one AK-47, a magazine, 15 live ammunition and a mobile phone were recovered during the mission.

Narrating the incident, the PPRO said, that on Sunday at 8:40 p.m., the police received information that hoodlums, armed with dangerous weapons, invaded the Kwanar Garki and kidnapped Isyaku Umar, 37, in Kofar Arewa.

He said the suspects allegedly shot another 30-year-old Ahmad Abdullahi of Babbar Ruga village in his armpit.

The PPRO added that upon receipt of the report, a team of Policemen from Babura Divisional Police Headquarters rushed to the scene and rescued the kidnapped victim unhurt.

“The kidnapped victim and the injured one were rushed to the Babura General Hospital for treatment, where the kidnapped victim was treated, discharged and reunited with his family.

“The shot victim, however, was transferred to Rashid Shekoni Teaching Hospital, Dutse,” the PPRO said.

Shi’isu said following the distress call received from Babura Division that the suspected kidnappers were heading towards Ringim area, the police, in collaboration with members of Vigilante group, mounted a stop and search at Daushe village along Ringim Kanya-Babba highway.

“On sighting the police, the suspects abandoned their car (Opel Vectra) and fled to unknown destination.

“When the vehicle with reg. no. NEN 20 NZ Anambra state was searched, one AK 47 riffle, one magazine, 15 rounds of live ammunition and cellphone were recovered,” he added.





Shi’isu, assured that efforts were being intensified to arrest the fleeing suspects.

He said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Emmanuel Ekot lauded the efforts of the policemen and directed them to stand firm to ensure that the fleeing suspects are arrested and brought to book.

(NAN)

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE