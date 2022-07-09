Police foil kidnap attempt on Delta chief, arrest two suspected gunrunners, weapons

Operatives of the Delta Police Command have successfully foiled a kidnap plot against a chief in Delta State.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, disclosed this on Saturday in a statement.

He said: “On 5/7/2022 at about 14:30 hrs, acting on intelligence gathered that a kidnapping syndicate has perfected plans to kidnap one prominent chief (Name withheld) of Ogume community in Ndokwa East LGA, the Commander Eagle-Net Special Squad, SP Usman Dimka, detailed operatives of Eagle-Net to ensure that their plan is foiled and the gang arrested.

“The resilience and unrelenting efforts emplaced by the operatives aborted the purported kidnapping plan and led to the arrest of a suspect and leader of the gang, one Chukwuemeka Ochu ‘m’ age 27yrs of Nuke Mba Street, Obiaruko in Nkwani LGA.”

While the investigation is ongoing to arrest the other fleeing members of the gang, DSP Edafe further disclosed that a stop-and-search carried out on Friday, July 8 led to the arrest of two gunrunners along the Sapele-Warri Expressway.

“On 8/7/2022, Eagle-Net Patrol team, while on stop and search duty along Sapele-Warri Expressway, intercepted an Audi Saloon car with Reg. no. QA 480 UGH, carrying two suspicious-looking occupants.

“The team subjected them to a search during which one locally-made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from them.

“The two suspects, Joshua Stephen ‘m’ age 20yrs and Wisdom Obanor ‘m’ age 21yrs were arrested and investigation is ongoing,” he noted.

Meanwhile, operatives of the command had recovered a stolen Lexus 350 SUV with reg. no. LG 31 GRA with one pump action gun, two locally-made guns and six rounds of live cartridges from some fleeing suspects at Oghior/ Imode road, in Ughelli South LGA.

Edafe said the SUV was earlier snatched from the owner along Ughelli-Warri Road by some hoodlums.

He added that the hoodlums, while making away with the vehicle, suddenly stopped and made a quick U-turn on sighting police operatives attached to Otu-Jeremi Police Station who were on stop-and-search duty, along Owawha/Okwagbe road.

The operatives, attached to Otu-Jeremi Police Station gave the hoodlums a hot chase recovering the car and the weapons after they abandoned it and bolted into the bush.

