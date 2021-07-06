Police foil cult initiation ceremony, arrest 28 suspected cultists in Delta

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command arrested 28 cult suspects and eight robbery suspects across the state between July 2 and July 4.

The cult suspects were swooped on by the operatives on July 3 at a forest in Ogume, Ukwuani Local Government Area of the state.

Acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bright Edafe, in a statement on Tuesday, gave details of how the suspects were arrested after successfully initiating Obanor Osasuyi, Oliseh Onimichi, Moses Samuel, and Olusola Ese.

“On the 3/7/2021 at about 3:00 a.m., State Anti Cult Unit (SACU) detectives on a tip-off of intelligence got an information that there will be a cult initiation at a forest in Ogume community, Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State by members of the Aiye Confraternity group.

“The commander, SACU, detailed police operatives who stormed the forest. A total of 28 male suspects were arrested, though four suspects namely Obanor osasuyi, Oliseh Onimichi, Moses Samuel and Olusola Ese had already begun the process of initiation.

“But the timely intervention of the police, the initiation process could not be completed. Items recovered from them included two locally-made single-barrel guns, eight vehicles, six motorcycles and charms. Investigation is ongoing,” he noted.

According to him, two young men, Ovoke Akpovikanyen and Ismaila Mohammed, were also nabbed on July 4 on a tricycle while dispossessing road users of their mobile phones and other valuables at NPA Link road in Warri. A knife and two phones were recovered from them.

Edafe added that while on a stop-and-search, Safer Highway 018 stationed at Alifikede boundary between Edo and Delta states intercepted a Toyota Camry with registration number RLU 04 MBB driven by Tochukwu Obinakana with Mohammed Maduabuchi.

“On interrogation, they could not give satisfactory account of themselves. They were arrested and taken to the station for further investigation where they later confessed that the said vehicle was snatched at gunpoint from a reverend father in Owerri.

“The vehicle was recovered and both suspects arrested. Investigation is ongoing.”