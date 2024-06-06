The Police Command in Kaduna State has confirmed a failed kidnap attempt by gunmen on Wednesday night on Alhaji Umar Musa, the Paramount Ruler of Ninzo Chiefdom in Sanga Local Government Area.
ASP Mansir Hassan, spokesperson of the command, however, told the News Agency of Nigeria that the whereabouts of the chief’s wife was still unknown.
Mansir said that security operatives have since been deployed to the forests around Sanga in search of the wife.
ALSO READ: Kaduna Assembly has done a good job recovering stolen funds – Shehu Sani
The Ninzo Development Association, in a statement signed by its President and Secretary, Prof. Moses Audi and Silas Anche, respectively, condemned the planned kidnap of their traditional ruler that led to the disappearance of his wife.
The statement however called for calm with a view to allowing the government to live up to its responsibility.
Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
Join our WhatsApp Channel now
Abuja doctor reveals unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!!